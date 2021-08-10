Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,465 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.6% of Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $1,630,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Microsoft by 839.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,236,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Microsoft by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,549,669 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,679,197,000 after buying an additional 1,025,069 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $291.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.67 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities boosted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.26.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

