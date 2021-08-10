Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s 4th Largest Position

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,737 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up about 5.9% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roth Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $291.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.26.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.