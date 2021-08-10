MICT (MICT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 16th.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.94 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MICT opened at $1.84 on Tuesday. MICT has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $8.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 price objective for the company.

In other MICT news, CEO Darren Mercer purchased 6,000,000 shares of MICT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.41 per share, for a total transaction of $8,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MICT

MICT, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells mobile computing devices and software for fleet operators and field workforces. It also engages in the provision of online brokerage services for equities trading and the sale of insurance products through a proprietary trading technology platform.

