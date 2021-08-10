MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.06. MidWestOne Financial Group reported earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MidWestOne Financial Group.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Charles N. Funk bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.15 per share, with a total value of $29,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOFG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,143,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,416,000 after purchasing an additional 52,973 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 293,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 226,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 11,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOFG stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 25,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $33.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.89 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

