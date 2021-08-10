Millennium Management LLC Acquires Shares of 237,375 The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of The Duckhorn Portfolio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $6,293,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,604,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter worth approximately $8,390,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Duckhorn Portfolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. increased their price target on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NYSE:NAPA opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $24.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.88.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $90.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.09 million. As a group, analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

