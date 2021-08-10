Millennium Management LLC Buys New Shares in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 100,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,983,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Edgewell Personal Care at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at $27,323,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 71.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 22,893 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at $487,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after buying an additional 23,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.15.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.