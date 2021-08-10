Millennium Management LLC Sells 138,135 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,490 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 138,135 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of CDK Global worth $3,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global during the first quarter worth $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $95,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $46.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.86. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

