Millennium Management LLC Takes Position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:NRACU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 402,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,981,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter worth $1,484,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Noble Rock Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $9,714,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,349,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $687,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRACU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Noble Rock Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $10.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.