MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Tops $5.76 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market capitalization of $62.01 million and $159,501.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.76 or 0.00012636 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.60 or 0.00391760 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.90 or 0.01078965 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,764,032 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

