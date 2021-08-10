MimbleWimbleCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $62.86 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 10th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $62.86 million and $190,965.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $5.84 or 0.00012867 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00383168 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $498.36 or 0.01098003 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000145 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,763,785 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

