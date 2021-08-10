Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Sells $438,675.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $438,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $947,975.00.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $409,275.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $914,375.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $381,300.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $810,950.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIME traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.67. 453,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,458. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mimecast Limited has a 12 month low of $37.03 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.22.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MIME. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Loop Capital cut Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Mimecast from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Lakewood Capital Management LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,233,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,603,000 after acquiring an additional 983,600 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in Mimecast in the 1st quarter worth about $26,137,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,740,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,976,000 after acquiring an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mimecast in the 4th quarter worth about $32,595,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Mimecast by 398.7% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 660,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,569,000 after acquiring an additional 528,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

