Mina 24-Hour Volume Reaches $299.54 Million (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Mina has a market capitalization of $609.12 million and $299.54 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded up 62.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for $3.17 or 0.00006983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002203 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00045359 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.53 or 0.00155328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.51 or 0.00146474 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,501.19 or 1.00213958 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002778 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.69 or 0.00820833 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 192,104,284 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

