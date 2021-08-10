Mincon Group’s (MCON) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

MCON stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 111 ($1.45). 7,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £235.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.79. Mincon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.