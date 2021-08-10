Mincon Group’s (MCON) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Mincon Group (LON:MCON)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
MCON stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 111 ($1.45). 7,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of £235.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 114.79. Mincon Group has a 12 month low of GBX 74 ($0.97) and a 12 month high of GBX 120 ($1.57).
Mincon Group Company Profile
