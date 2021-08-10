Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. began coverage on Mineral Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Mineral Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

Get Mineral Resources alerts:

Mineral Resources stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.01.

Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Mining Services, Commodities, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, processing, and specialist mining services; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.