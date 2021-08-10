Minereum Market Cap Hits $2.39 Million (MNE)

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Minereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on exchanges. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $2.39 million and $29,977.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Minereum has traded 54.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00055099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.59 or 0.00872167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.84 or 0.00109062 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00152903 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum (CRYPTO:MNE) is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,954,434 coins. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

