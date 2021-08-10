Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $23.76 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,706 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,901 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $288.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $272.27. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $291.55.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

