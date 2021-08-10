Mirrored Netflix Price Tops $531.59 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 10th. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $27.99 million and $16,795.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be purchased for about $531.59 or 0.01162616 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00155279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,561.57 or 0.99644669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00816573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 52,658 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.