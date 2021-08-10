MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) will post sales of $34.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $34.40 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $30.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year sales of $141.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $138.60 million to $144.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $153.35 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $154.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.07 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

MiX Telematics stock opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. MiX Telematics has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $352.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

