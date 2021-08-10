MobileGo (MGO) Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. In the last seven days, MobileGo has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. MobileGo has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $58,785.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MobileGo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00053509 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00015249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.50 or 0.00844648 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107621 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00041488 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo (MGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 coins. The official message board for MobileGo is medium.com/@mobilegoofficial . MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io . The Reddit community for MobileGo is https://reddit.com/r/MobileGo . MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileGo is a token backed by the Gamecredits, a gaming platform. The Gamecredits Team will use the blockchain technology to develop a decentralized mobile gaming store. The mobile gaming store will feature smart contracts and will be powered by the MobileGo, an ERC-20 token that will allow gamers to purchase in-game content and be rewarded for loyalty and participation in the platform. The MGO tokens are now available on the DigiFinEX exchange with the MGO/BTC pair. Reddit Page “

