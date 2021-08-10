Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) Price Hits $0.0479 on Exchanges

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a market capitalization of $331,359.53 and $198,483.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modern Investment Coin has traded up 12% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modern Investment Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00016733 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 177.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001624 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 80.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 314.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000998 BTC.

About Modern Investment Coin

MODIC is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 6,911,164 coins. Modern Investment Coin’s official Twitter account is @ModicLtd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modern Investment Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modern Investment Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modern Investment Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Modern Investment Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modern Investment Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.