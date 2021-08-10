ModiHost Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $30,440.00 (AIM)

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last week, ModiHost has traded 19.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ModiHost has a total market cap of $162,860.73 and approximately $30,440.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ModiHost coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About ModiHost

ModiHost is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. ModiHost’s official message board is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . ModiHost’s official website is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

