Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of Molina Healthcare worth $19,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,610,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,613,000 after acquiring an additional 34,171 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after acquiring an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,437,000 after acquiring an additional 206,692 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 869,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,213,000 after acquiring an additional 63,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 754,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $273.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.33.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $261.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.40 and a 1 year high of $283.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total value of $692,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,946 shares of company stock worth $2,639,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

