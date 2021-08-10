Mondi (LON:MNDI) PT Raised to GBX 2,000 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price target on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondi currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Shares of Mondi stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 2,033 ($26.56). 510,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The company has a market capitalization of £9.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,946.49.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

