Mondi’s (MNDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Mondi (LON:MNDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 2,350 ($30.70) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.59% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MNDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,225 ($29.07) price objective on shares of Mondi in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,094.17 ($27.36).

Shares of LON MNDI traded up GBX 21 ($0.27) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,033 ($26.56). The company had a trading volume of 510,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,841. Mondi has a 52 week low of GBX 1,425.47 ($18.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,088 ($27.28). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,946.49. The company has a market cap of £9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

