MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $1,746.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded up 19.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001060 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.12 or 0.00099076 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 58.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 37.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 50.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 229,776,284 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

