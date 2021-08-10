Moneytoken (IMT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $37,819.00

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 10th. Moneytoken has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $37,819.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Moneytoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00054348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002504 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $385.23 or 0.00848612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00107658 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00041450 BTC.

Moneytoken Coin Profile

IMT is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . Moneytoken’s official website is moneytoken.com . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

