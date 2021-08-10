Monolith (TKN) Trading 27.8% Higher Over Last Week

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 27.8% against the dollar. Monolith has a total market cap of $8.39 million and $3,558.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Monolith

Monolith (CRYPTO:TKN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,209,551 coins. The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

