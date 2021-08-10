Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer Sells 7,000 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director James C. Moyer sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.87, for a total transaction of $3,226,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

James C. Moyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, James C. Moyer sold 12,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.41, for a total transaction of $4,576,920.00.

On Friday, June 11th, James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23.

Shares of MPWR stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $458.38. The stock had a trading volume of 254,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,727. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $470.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.36, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.11.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,566,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,365,000 after purchasing an additional 56,020 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,248,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,974,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,357,000 after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 893,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $315,430,000 after purchasing an additional 56,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 805,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,651,000 after purchasing an additional 242,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

