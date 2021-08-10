Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.86

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 3072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.

The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

