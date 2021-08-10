Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Sets New 1-Year High at $99.86

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.86 and last traded at $99.85, with a volume of 3072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.47.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.94.
The stock has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.94.
In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total value of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148,260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,122,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,766,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,721,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,833,000 after acquiring an additional 779,499 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monster Beverage Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNST)
Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.
Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.