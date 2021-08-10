Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$2.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) has been assigned a C$2.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 185.71% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Montage Gold stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,927. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$73.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59. Montage Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.27.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.03). Analysts expect that Montage Gold will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

