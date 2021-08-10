Mooncoin (MOON) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $140.00

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Mooncoin has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.32 or 0.00365755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006539 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000670 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mooncoin is mooncoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.