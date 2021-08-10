MoonSwap (MOON) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $139,056.00

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000716 BTC on popular exchanges. MoonSwap has a market capitalization of $8.47 million and approximately $139,056.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00364559 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006547 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000641 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003393 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 25,865,158 coins and its circulating supply is 25,844,657 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

