Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 199,081 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of TechnipFMC worth $19,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Poehling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTI opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTI. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.34.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

