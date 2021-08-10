Morgan Stanley Buys 35,749 Shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 931,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,749 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.46% of The India Fund worth $19,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFN. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 48,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $320,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The India Fund by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.91% of the company’s stock.

IFN opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.06. The India Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $22.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.37%.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

