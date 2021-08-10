Morgan Stanley Has $19.94 Million Stock Position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,501,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $19,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 19,818 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 213,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter.

DPG opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $15.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility & Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It’s investment objective is to seek total return, resulting primarily from a high level of current income, with an emphasis on providing tax-advantaged dividend income, and growth in current income, and secondarily from capital appreciation.

