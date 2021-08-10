Morgan Stanley Has $20.01 Million Stock Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 737,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,594,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.49% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $20,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -672.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.15. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

HPP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson Pacific Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

