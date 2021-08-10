Morgan Stanley Purchases 22,653 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $20,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 157,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,962,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 117,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after buying an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,566,000 after buying an additional 8,643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $56.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.85.

