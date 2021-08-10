Morgan Stanley Purchases 3,998 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 337,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.58% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF worth $20,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XT. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 94.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XT opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.15. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

