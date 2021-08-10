Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,333 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of WD-40 worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 89.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 33.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 in the first quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 100.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

WDFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

In other WD-40 news, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total value of $5,933,104.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WDFC opened at $244.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50 and a beta of -0.23. WD-40 has a 52 week low of $183.55 and a 52 week high of $333.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.65.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.37. WD-40 had a return on equity of 44.96% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

