Morgan Stanley Sells 20,402 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,402 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $19,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. CL King reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $133.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.89. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.92 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.81) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.08%.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

