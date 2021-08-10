Morgan Stanley Sells 42,160 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,160 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 13.41% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF worth $19,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. WBI Investments boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period.

XHS opened at $110.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.16. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 12 month low of $71.25 and a 12 month high of $116.06.

