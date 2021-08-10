Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 9,218 Shares

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.22, for a total transaction of $2,407,925.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morningstar alerts:

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $270.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORN. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Morningstar by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Morningstar by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.