Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $2,434,030.61 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 6,611 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.74, for a total transaction of $1,637,809.14.

MORN stock traded down $2.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.69. 52,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.53 and a 52 week high of $270.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $1,167,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $100,260,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter valued at $1,405,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 24.6% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

