Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 27,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period.

VB traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $222.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,904. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $228.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.89.

