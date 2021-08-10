Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 33.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 11.2% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,281,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth about $1,253,000. 29.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total value of $6,815,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,363,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 428,083 shares of company stock worth $217,728,794 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,765.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,591.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

