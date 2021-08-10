MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in MSCI were worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,702,000 after acquiring an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4,548.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after buying an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after buying an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,820,249,000 after buying an additional 315,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in MSCI by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 715,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,100,000 after buying an additional 230,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $627.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.90 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $336.03 and a 1-year high of $635.58.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,881,859.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.57.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

