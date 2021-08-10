mStable USD Achieves Market Cap of $41.56 Million (MUSD)

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00002218 BTC on popular exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.56 million and $112,794.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, mStable USD has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,607.30 or 1.00017601 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.64 or 0.00032106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006580 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00070547 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00013212 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003298 BTC.

About mStable USD

mStable USD (CRYPTO:MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

