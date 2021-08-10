MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$70.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of MTY Food Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.50 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$64.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of TSE MTY opened at C$71.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.63. MTY Food Group has a 12 month low of C$29.03 and a 12 month high of C$72.10. The company has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$61.79.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 9th. The company reported C$1.14 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$135.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$114.90 million. Research analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 3.365403 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

