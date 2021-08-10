MUFG Securities EMEA plc Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 792,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 172,000 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.8% of MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MUFG Securities EMEA plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $83,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after buying an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,283,280,000 after buying an additional 2,666,433 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 316.9% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $202,695,000 after buying an additional 1,470,277 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,795,221,000 after buying an additional 1,177,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 21,167.7% during the first quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 709,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,560,000 after purchasing an additional 705,942 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $101.49. 157,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,403,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $195.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.41.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

