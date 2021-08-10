MUFG Securities EMEA plc Buys 493,000 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 80.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned 0.17% of Delta Air Lines worth $47,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.81.

DAL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.67. 121,737 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,562,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The firm has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.11. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

